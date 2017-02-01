Oregon deputy charged with harassment...

Oregon deputy charged with harassment has court hearing

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A central Oregon deputy charged with harassment after he was accused of grabbing a woman's arm after a fender-bender crash has had his first court hearing. The Bend Bulletin reports that Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Deputy Bradley Wright was not in court for the Thursday hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a vista point for three mountains o... Jan 30 Patti in Oklahoma 1
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan 5 Chuckb 251
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
Green by the OZ? Sep '16 Work24-7 1
Red door paint Sep '16 Reality 1
Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07) Aug '16 Fckmadraspopo 16
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Deschutes County was issued at February 03 at 6:25AM PST

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,518,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC