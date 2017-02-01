Oregon deputy charged with harassment has court hearing
A central Oregon deputy charged with harassment after he was accused of grabbing a woman's arm after a fender-bender crash has had his first court hearing. The Bend Bulletin reports that Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Deputy Bradley Wright was not in court for the Thursday hearing.
