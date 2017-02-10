North Bend's flag ban has the Constitution on its side

When North Bend Superintendent Bill Yester made the decision to ban the Confederate flag from school district property in the wake of a recent fist fight between two students , it was not immediately clear what legal justification he had. But Yester's decision is consistent with U.S. Supreme Court case law and a U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision that upheld a school administrator's decision to ban the American flag at a California school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.