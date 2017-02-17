MIT Students In Bend For Hackathon
Students from MIT are in Bend, this weekend, to try and develop ways to combat human trafficking. They were invited to take part in a "hackathon" hosted by Guardian Group , a Bend-based nonprofit working to end sex trafficking in the U.S. Jeff Tiegs, with Guardian Group, says these young tech experts could be the key to unraveling the online world that allows human trafficking to thrive.
