Kirkman(R) Acquires Rose Laboratories

Kirkman , a 67-year-old Oregon nutritional supplement manufacturer, today announced its recent acquisition of Rose Laboratories, Inc. , formerly located in Bend, Ore. Rose Laboratories offers unique nutraceutical products, especially formulated for healthcare practitioners.

