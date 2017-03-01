Kaylee Sawyer Remembered At Head Start

The family of a Bend woman murdered last summer is honoring her memory by giving away hundreds of children's books on what would have been her 24th birthday, Thursday. One of Kaylee's favorite books was Oh the Places You'll Go , by Dr. Seuss.

