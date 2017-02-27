Iconic Bend neighborhood trying to preserve its character
Those who only know Bend from glossy magazine spreads and tourism promotions probably know the River West neighborhood the best. The area is rich with things to do, but for residents and the River West Neighborhood Association, that popularity has come with a price, and they fear the loss of something special, reports The Bulletin .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedar Link Paul Walk (Aug '11)
|1 hr
|Gbix
|7
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Feb 12
|Traveler
|2
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|Enzo49
|268
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC