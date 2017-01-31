Four Arrested In Two Bend Drug Busts
Four people face a number of drug related charges, following a several-month-long investigation by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team. Police executed two search warrants over the past week, one at a home near downtown Bend, the other in Deschutes River Woods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Mon
|Patti in Oklahoma
|1
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan 5
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
|Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Fckmadraspopo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC