Four Arrested In Two Bend Drug Busts

Four people face a number of drug related charges, following a several-month-long investigation by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team. Police executed two search warrants over the past week, one at a home near downtown Bend, the other in Deschutes River Woods.

