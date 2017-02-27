Crux Fermentation Project introduces ...

Crux Fermentation Project introduces a beer to benefit the Pacific Crest Trail

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The Pacific Crest Trail stretches from Mexican border to the Canadian border, covering more than 2,600 miles along the way. On average, it takes thru-hikers about five months to complete the trek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a vista point for three mountains o... Feb 12 Traveler 2
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) Feb 6 Enzo49 268
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Chuckb 251
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
Green by the OZ? Sep '16 Work24-7 1
Red door paint Sep '16 Reality 1
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,560 • Total comments across all topics: 279,200,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC