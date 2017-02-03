Council Appears Unwilling To Tackle Charter Review
Following months of work on potential changes to the city's charter, Bend 2030's findings were received less-than-enthusiastically by City Councilors, this week. ays Councilors were receptive to the report, which shows a majority of citizens want to elect the mayor and have four Councilors elected based on where they live, with two others "at large."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Jan 30
|Patti in Oklahoma
|1
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan 5
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
|Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Fckmadraspopo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC