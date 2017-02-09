Confederate flag banned in Oregon sch...

Confederate flag banned in Oregon schools after 'girl fight'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Raw Story

A young woman wearing a Confederate flag hat, similar to the one that resulted in a fight at an Oregon school A physical altercation between two girls in the North Bend, Oregon school district over a Confederate flag hat prompted administrators to ban any representation of the flag from the district. According to OregonLive , District Superintendent Bill Yester said in a newsletter posted on their website that the fight resulted from "tensions over belief systems and race."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) Feb 6 Enzo49 268
Looking for a vista point for three mountains o... Jan 30 Patti in Oklahoma 1
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Chuckb 251
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
Green by the OZ? Sep '16 Work24-7 1
Red door paint Sep '16 Reality 1
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,038 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC