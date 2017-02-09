Confederate flag banned in Oregon schools after 'girl fight'
A young woman wearing a Confederate flag hat, similar to the one that resulted in a fight at an Oregon school A physical altercation between two girls in the North Bend, Oregon school district over a Confederate flag hat prompted administrators to ban any representation of the flag from the district. According to OregonLive , District Superintendent Bill Yester said in a newsletter posted on their website that the fight resulted from "tensions over belief systems and race."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|Enzo49
|268
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Jan 30
|Patti in Oklahoma
|1
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC