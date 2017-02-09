Confederate flag banned in Oregon schools after 'girl fight'

A young woman wearing a Confederate flag hat, similar to the one that resulted in a fight at an Oregon school A physical altercation between two girls in the North Bend, Oregon school district over a Confederate flag hat prompted administrators to ban any representation of the flag from the district. According to OregonLive , District Superintendent Bill Yester said in a newsletter posted on their website that the fight resulted from "tensions over belief systems and race."

