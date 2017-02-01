City Council Outlines Legislative Pri...

City Council Outlines Legislative Priorities

Oregon's 2017 Legislative session gets underway in Salem Wednesday and Bend City Councilors are hopeful lawmakers will immediately get to work on transportation funding. Councilors are expected to sign a resolution at Wednesday's meeting, in support of passage of a state transportation-funding package.

