Bend Parks & Rec To Revise 10-Year Plan
Bend Parks and Recreation is working on long-range planning to create a roadmap for the district over the next ten years. It is something that we use to prioritize the projects and facilities that serve this community, and has resulted in some great amenities that we all enjoy everyday: the Deschutes River Trail, some of the other parks that we have along the Deschutes River, as well as Pine Nursery Park, are just a few of the examples of things that exist today because of this planning effort."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Jan 30
|Patti in Oklahoma
|1
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan 5
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
|Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Fckmadraspopo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC