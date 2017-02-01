Bend Parks & Rec To Revise 10-Year Plan

Bend Parks & Rec To Revise 10-Year Plan

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KBND-AM Bend

Bend Parks and Recreation is working on long-range planning to create a roadmap for the district over the next ten years. It is something that we use to prioritize the projects and facilities that serve this community, and has resulted in some great amenities that we all enjoy everyday: the Deschutes River Trail, some of the other parks that we have along the Deschutes River, as well as Pine Nursery Park, are just a few of the examples of things that exist today because of this planning effort."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a vista point for three mountains o... Jan 30 Patti in Oklahoma 1
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan 5 Chuckb 251
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
Green by the OZ? Sep '16 Work24-7 1
Red door paint Sep '16 Reality 1
Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07) Aug '16 Fckmadraspopo 16
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Deschutes County was issued at February 01 at 2:57PM PST

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,933 • Total comments across all topics: 278,470,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC