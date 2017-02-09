Bend Commercial Vacancy Rates End 201...

Bend Commercial Vacancy Rates End 2016 Down

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KBND-AM Bend

Commercial property vacancy rates fell again in Bend, in the fourth quarter of 2016, landing at record setting lows in nearly all sectors." It's hard to imagine them continuing to go much lower, but they have," says Jay Lyons, with Compass Commercial Real Estate .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Pregnant Man (Mar '08) Feb 6 Enzo49 268
Looking for a vista point for three mountains o... Jan 30 Patti in Oklahoma 1
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan '17 Chuckb 251
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
Green by the OZ? Sep '16 Work24-7 1
Red door paint Sep '16 Reality 1
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,859 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC