Bend Commercial Vacancy Rates End 2016 Down
Commercial property vacancy rates fell again in Bend, in the fourth quarter of 2016, landing at record setting lows in nearly all sectors." It's hard to imagine them continuing to go much lower, but they have," says Jay Lyons, with Compass Commercial Real Estate .
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pregnant Man (Mar '08)
|Feb 6
|Enzo49
|268
|Looking for a vista point for three mountains o...
|Jan 30
|Patti in Oklahoma
|1
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
