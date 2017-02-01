Bedell Guitars Introduces Revolution Series
Bedell Guitars has introduced the Revolution Series, featuring hand-tuned guitars crafted in Bend, Oregon, from exotic tonewoods. From the company: A two-year quest led to the new series, which delivers accentuated response in the bass tones, clear, balanced tone, and elegant details.
