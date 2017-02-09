4 Peaks Music Festival Announces Initial 2017 Lineup
The 2017 installment of the 4 Peaks Music Festival will be held at Stevenson Ranch in Bend, Oregon June 15 - 18. Organizers of the event recently detailed the initial 4 Peaks '17 lineup which features moe. , Railroad Earth and many others.
