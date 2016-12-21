Winter Storm Blasts High Desert

Winter Storm Blasts High Desert

Bitter cold temperatures continue through the week as the region battles another blast of winter weather. A winter storm warning is in effect for Central Oregon from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Deschutes County was issued at January 03 at 2:13PM PST

Bend, OR

