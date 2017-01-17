Tuesday Tastings: Boneyard Incredible Pulp, Dominator Doppelbock

For today's Tuesday Tastings reviews I'm drawing from the Boneyard well - Bend, Oregon's Boneyard Beer that is. Back in November I'd written a print article on their then-new year-round beer, Incredible Pulp Blood Orange Pale Ale, and while I included some tasting notes in the article, I thought it would be interesting to post my full notes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brew Site.