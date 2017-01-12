Think 1 foot of snow is bad? Be glad you don't live in central Oregon
The latest storm brought more 7 inches to Bend -- bringing the on-the-ground total to 2 feet of snow. That's a record one-day measurement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan 5
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
|Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Fckmadraspopo
|16
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s...
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC