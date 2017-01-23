Teen Driver Injured In Century Dr Crash
According to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, the Bend teen was westbound when she lost control of her pickup on an icy patch of road and swerved into oncoming traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan 5
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
|Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Fckmadraspopo
|16
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC