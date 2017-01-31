Sugaring Specialist Opens in Downtown Bend Oregon
BEND, OREGON, USA, January 31, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midnight Sugar Company , the first sugaring specialist in Central Oregon, is now open for hair removal services. Starting with a no nonsense atmosphere in a convenient location, a superior, organic sugaring product hand-made by the owner, and a variety of hair removal services, the new company fills a need in the region for this service.
