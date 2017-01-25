Silver Moon Brewing new packaging and beer releases
Silver Moon Brewing in Bend, Oregon, has been quietly turning out some quality beers and expanding their footprint over the past several years, and in recent weeks this has included a refresh on the brand. In particular, their 22-ounce bottles are getting new labels, and Mango Daze Pale Ale is joining the year round can lineup.
