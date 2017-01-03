Plumbers Stay Busy During Winter Storms

Anita Quinn, Service Manager at Sunset Plumbing in Bend, says they've received at least 20 calls a day for frozen pipes, and she expects that number to increase when things start to thaw. Quinn tells KBND News, "Older pipes, once they freeze, they're going to be brittle, they're going to thaw and as soon as they thaw, then they're going to break."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.