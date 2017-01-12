Parents devastated by U.S. 97 crash t...

Parents devastated by U.S. 97 crash that killed 10-year-old daughter, sue for $15m

The parents of a 10-year-old girl who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 97 in central Oregon have filed a $15 million lawsuit -- claiming two drivers racing in the opposite direction caused her death and their catastrophic injuries. The lawsuit states that Amber Adams died instantly as one of the two drivers collided with her family's rented Ford Fusion.

