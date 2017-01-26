OSU inching closer to buying 76-acre ...

OSU inching closer to buying 76-acre landfill for Bend expansion

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Oregon State University is inching closer to buying a 76-acre shuttered landfill in Bend, a move that would allow the school to more than double its footprint in Central Oregon. Becky Johnson, the vice president who oversees the OSU-Cascades campus , said the school will reach capacity soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan 5 Chuckb 251
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
Green by the OZ? Sep '16 Work24-7 1
Red door paint Sep '16 Reality 1
Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07) Aug '16 Fckmadraspopo 16
News Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Keira 1
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,300,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC