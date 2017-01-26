Oregon community sees fifth cougar ki...

Oregon community sees fifth cougar killed in 1 week

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Wildlife officials have caught and killed a cougar in the central Oregon town of La Pine for the fifth time in one week. The Bend Bulletin reports that the state Department of Fish and Wildlife killed the cougar on Thursday following reports that it was seen near a corner store earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan 5 Chuckb 251
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
Green by the OZ? Sep '16 Work24-7 1
Red door paint Sep '16 Reality 1
Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07) Aug '16 Fckmadraspopo 16
News Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Keira 1
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,757 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC