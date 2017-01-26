Oregon community sees fifth cougar killed in 1 week
Wildlife officials have caught and killed a cougar in the central Oregon town of La Pine for the fifth time in one week. The Bend Bulletin reports that the state Department of Fish and Wildlife killed the cougar on Thursday following reports that it was seen near a corner store earlier this week.
