NAMM'17: Bedell Guitars Introduced Revolution Series [News]

Bedell Guitars introduces the Revolution Series , featuring hand-tuned guitars crafted in Bend, Oregon, USA, from exotic tonewoods. A two-year quest led to the new series, which delivers accentuated response in the bass tones, clear, balanced tone, and elegant details.

