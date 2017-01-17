NAMM'17: Bedell Guitars Introduced Revolution Series [News]
Bedell Guitars introduces the Revolution Series , featuring hand-tuned guitars crafted in Bend, Oregon, USA, from exotic tonewoods. A two-year quest led to the new series, which delivers accentuated response in the bass tones, clear, balanced tone, and elegant details.
