Most BLP, RSD Schools Reopen Wednesday

Most Bend-La Pine and Redmond schools return to some sense of normalcy Wednesday after closures first from the massive amount of snow from several storms, then from concerns over the stability of roofs at district facilities under the weight of all that snow. Tuesday evening, Bend-La Pine Schools officials announced 30 facilities would re-open Wednesday, after snow removal efforts and engineering assessments.

