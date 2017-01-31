Mistress of former Deschutes sheriff's captain gets probation over trips, stolen funds
A former Deschutes County Sheriff's Office employee who was the mistress of a sheriff's captain has received three years of probation for her role in a case in which her lover used stolen evidence money and federal crime-fighting funds to lavish her with trips, gifts and plastic surgery. The Bend Bulletin reports Krista Mudrick was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to making false statements to federal investigators.
