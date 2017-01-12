Icy River Rescue
Bend Firefighters rescued a person who fell through the ice on the Deschutes River near the Old Mill District, Saturday afternoon. Fire officials say the victim was one of three people who ventured out onto the ice at about 3 p.m. The person got out of the water on their own and was sitting on an unstable ice shelf when rescuers arrived.
