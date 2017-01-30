DCSO Deputy Charged With Harassment

DCSO Deputy Charged With Harassment

Friday Jan 27

A Deschutes County Sheriff's Deputy is accused of harassment, following a minor crash in the parking lot of the Bend Fred Meyer, Christmas Eve. District Attorney John Hummel announced Friday Bend Police conducted a thorough investigation and he was charging Deputy Bradley Wright with one criminal count.

