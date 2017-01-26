City spending up to $59,000 to teach ...

City spending up to $59,000 to teach awareness, compassion skills to 29 officers

15 hrs ago

Richard Goerling, a police lieutenant in Bend, Oregon, is also a UCLA-trained mindfulness facilitator who in April will lead 29 members of the Menlo Park Police Department through his program, which aims to boost self-awareness and empathy for others among law enforcement personnel. So the City Council on Tuesday approved spending up to $59,000 to send 29 police force employees to a three-day retreat in Oregon to boost their self-awareness and help them better empathize with others.

