Cities Work To Clear Storm Drains
Over the weekend crews in cities and counties across Central oregon becan working to clear storm drains on major roads in anticipation of the threat of region-wide flooding. Anne Aurand, with the city of Bend, tells KBND News, "The street plows will be continually scraping more and more snow and slush and ice off the roads to open up those storm drains.
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan 5
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
|Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Fckmadraspopo
|16
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
