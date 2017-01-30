Car stolen twice: first in Oregon then from impound in Vancouver
A Eugene man's car was stolen twice in the same day, allegedly by a 34-year-old Bend, Ore., man who already was facing several charges related to a car theft ring that was busted last year in Deschutes County. Kori Lee Knisley is suspected of stealing a Mercedes-Benz from Michael Kjessler, a Eugene car dealer, on the morning of Jan. 18. Knisley, who is expected to have a plea hearing Feb. 10 related to the car theft ring, apparently took the car to Washington, got involved in a high-speed chase with authorities, wrecked the vehicle and stole it again from an impound lot in less than 24 hours.
