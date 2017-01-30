Car stolen twice: first in Oregon the...

Car stolen twice: first in Oregon then from impound in Vancouver

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

A Eugene man's car was stolen twice in the same day, allegedly by a 34-year-old Bend, Ore., man who already was facing several charges related to a car theft ring that was busted last year in Deschutes County. Kori Lee Knisley is suspected of stealing a Mercedes-Benz from Michael Kjessler, a Eugene car dealer, on the morning of Jan. 18. Knisley, who is expected to have a plea hearing Feb. 10 related to the car theft ring, apparently took the car to Washington, got involved in a high-speed chase with authorities, wrecked the vehicle and stole it again from an impound lot in less than 24 hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a vista point for three mountains o... 5 hr Patti in Oklahoma 1
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan 5 Chuckb 251
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
Green by the OZ? Sep '16 Work24-7 1
Red door paint Sep '16 Reality 1
Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07) Aug '16 Fckmadraspopo 16
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,399,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC