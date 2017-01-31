BLP Teachers To Benefit From OSU Grant

BLP Teachers To Benefit From OSU Grant

A new grant will allow up to 80 Oregon teachers in five districts, including Bend-La Pine Schools, to receive more training in working with students who don't speak English proficiently. Assistant Professor Karen Thompson says many students considered "English Learners" are taught by less qualified educators.

