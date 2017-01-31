BLP & High Desert ESD Board Members In DC
Cheri Helt, with the Bend-La Pine School Board, is looking forward to meeting with Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden Tuesday morning, and Representatives Greg Walden and Suzanne Bonamici , Tuesday afternoon. Helt says, " One of my personal top priorities is the Secure Rural Schools Act, which is very important to the state of Oregon since we have so much federal forestland, and that helps us fund schools.
