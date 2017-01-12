Bend Gym Demolished After Roof Collapse
Bend-La Pine Schools officials are now laser focused on the district's roofs, after one roof collapsed from the weight of all the snow. But, it wasn't until the sun came up that they realized the roof had collapsed sometime in the night.
