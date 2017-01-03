Bend Crews Start Trucking Out Snow
Bend city crews continue efforts to keep roadways clear; but, plows leave big berms of snow on the side of the road, causing their own problems. David Abbas, Bend Streets and Operations Director, says getting rid of all that snow depends on where and how much there is.
