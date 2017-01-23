Bend Code Changes Would Clear Way For Uber
Ride-sharing services could be available in Bend as soon as mid-March, if City Councilors approve changes to current code. "Transportation Network Companies," like Uber and Lyft now operate in Bozeman, Montana and Spokane, Washington, and Bend officials are looking to how similar cities have accommodated the popular service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan 5
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
|Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Fckmadraspopo
|16
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC