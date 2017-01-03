Bend City Councilors Elect Roats Mayor
Bend's three new City Councilors were sworn in at Wednesday night's meeting, followed by the election of Casey Roats as Mayor. Roats tells KBND News he is humbled by the vote of confidence.
