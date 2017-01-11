Area Homeless Battle Frigid Temps
While area homeless shelters, churches and other groups provide options for people to get out of the cold, hundreds remain outside in sub-zero temperatures. Tory Flory, Outreach Program Manager for Central Oregon Veterans Outreach , says volunteers distributed cold-weather gear to a number of homeless camps prior to the storm, because they knew some would be unreachable once the snow hit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan 5
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
|Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Fckmadraspopo
|16
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s...
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC