Area Homeless Battle Frigid Temps

Area Homeless Battle Frigid Temps

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: KBND-AM Bend

While area homeless shelters, churches and other groups provide options for people to get out of the cold, hundreds remain outside in sub-zero temperatures. Tory Flory, Outreach Program Manager for Central Oregon Veterans Outreach , says volunteers distributed cold-weather gear to a number of homeless camps prior to the storm, because they knew some would be unreachable once the snow hit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bend Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07) Jan 5 Chuckb 251
Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06) Nov '16 Tere 82
Moving to Bend and need to work! Oct '16 Crazyheart1297 1
Green by the OZ? Sep '16 Work24-7 1
Red door paint Sep '16 Reality 1
Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07) Aug '16 Fckmadraspopo 16
News Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s... Jul '16 Keira 1
See all Bend Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bend Forum Now

Bend Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bend Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Bend, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,443 • Total comments across all topics: 277,759,473

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC