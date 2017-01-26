A sensational snowshoe expedition across McKenzie Pass in the 1920s
That's as true today as it was in the 1920s, when state highway engineers experimented with rotary snowplows to find a way to clear U.S. Route 28 earlier in the season. In spring 1928, to get a first-hand look at the pass and the efforts to clear it, intrepid Oregonian reporter Edward M. Miller joined an expedition to cross it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan 5
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
|Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Fckmadraspopo
|16
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC