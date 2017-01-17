A look at some of the protests that changed U.S. history
Like a great pink-capped wave, rolling from one edge of the country to the other, more than a million protesters marched through the streets of America on Saturday in an unprecedented show of discontent scarcely a day into the new Trump administration. From resort towns like Bend, Ore., to the skyscraper-lined streets of New York City, it was an outpouring that surely gladdened critics of President Trump and lifted the faint spirits of Democrats crushed by his upset victory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Jan 5
|Chuckb
|251
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
|Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Fckmadraspopo
|16
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC