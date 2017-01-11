11 historic Oregon places listed on the National Register in 2016
Where? Redmond-Bend Why? Crucial to the development of central Oregon, the Pilot Butte Canal was built between 1903 and 1905, bringing water from the Deschutes River to irrigate the otherwise arid desert land. To build it, laborers had to traverse rugged basalt bedrock on their way north.
