Three Die In Warm Springs Crash

Oregon State Police believe 31-year-old Nathan Verhaeghe, of Spokane, was westbound on Highway 26 when he rear-ended a car driven by 37-year-old Adam Clausen, of Portland. Clausen and his passenger, 39-year-old Shannon O'Leary, were both pronounced dead at the scene; a four-year-old in their car was taken to St. Charles Bend with minor injuries.

