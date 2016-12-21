State Justice Department to probe Ben...

State Justice Department to probe Bend police shooting

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: OregonLive.com

The Oregon Department of Justice is taking over the investigation of the Dec. 23 shooting by a police officer in downtown Bend. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Friday that her office will investigate the shooting death of Michael Jacques by an officer.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Deschutes County was issued at January 03 at 3:44AM PST

