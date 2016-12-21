State Justice Department to probe Bend police shooting
The Oregon Department of Justice is taking over the investigation of the Dec. 23 shooting by a police officer in downtown Bend. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Friday that her office will investigate the shooting death of Michael Jacques by an officer.
