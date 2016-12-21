Southern Oregon coast to promote tourism with Travel Oregon
With opportunities for fishing, dune riding, and visiting the ocean and local restaurants, the Southern Oregon coast has much to offer. Travel Oregon is planning to work with community members and stakeholders to develop ways to promote those attractions to tourists through Oregon's Rural Tourism Studio .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Dec 16
|Tmk
|250
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
|Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Fckmadraspopo
|16
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s...
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC