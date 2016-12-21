Review: Breedlove USA Concert Moon Light Sitka-Mahogany
I recently visited the Breedlove factory in Bend, Oregon, and from what I witnessed, I can tell you this: 2017 promises to be a big year for Breedlove. The company will be implementing some notable groundbreaking innovations in sound profiling technology on certain models in their acoustic series that will make many guitarists rethink how their own acoustic compares.
