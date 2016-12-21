Policy Decisions To Wait For New Bend Council
The three newest members of the Bend City Council continue New Councilor Orientation, this week, while remaining Councilors prepare for their arrival. City Manager Eric King says there won't be any major policy changes until after Bill Moseley, Justin Livingston and Bruce Abernethy are sworn in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBND-AM Bend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bend Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Ghost Seekers" Looking for Haunted Places In O... (Feb '07)
|Dec 16
|Tmk
|250
|Terri Jentz-Cline Falls (Aug '06)
|Nov '16
|Tere
|82
|Moving to Bend and need to work!
|Oct '16
|Crazyheart1297
|1
|Green by the OZ?
|Sep '16
|Work24-7
|1
|Red door paint
|Sep '16
|Reality
|1
|Is Madras Corrupt? (Mar '07)
|Aug '16
|Fckmadraspopo
|16
|Stormy evening: Lightning hits Redmond homes, s...
|Jul '16
|Keira
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bend Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC