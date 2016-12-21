OUCH! Hard crash for radical Mustang II

Brett Behrens' wild V-10 Mustang II custom was involved in nasty truck and trailer accident and is currently being re-configured You may remember Brett Behrens' wild '78 Mustang II restomod with Triton V-10 power from May 2015 and also the August 2015 issue of Mustang Monthly. One of the better executed Mustang II builds we've ever seen, the car and Behrens both had a stellar outing at the 2015 SEMA show in 2015.

