Mt. Bachelor Unveils 635 Acres Of New Terrain
New Cloudchaser Lift to Open Friday, December 16 BEND, Ore. - Mt. Bachelor's $6.5 million Cloudchaser high-speed quad chairlift will open to skiers and snowboarders on Friday, Dec. 16, adding 635 acres of new terrain and 13 new runs, the resort announced on Thursday.
